Chase Center announces new proof of vaccination requirements for events with more than 1,000 attendees

Event attendees at San Francisco's Chase Center will be required to show proof of full vaccination to enter the venue for events with more than 1,000 attendees, the Golden State Warriors announced Monday.

The requirement applies to people age 12 and older and complies with a health order that San Francisco public health officials issued on Friday.

Attendees who are ages 2 to 11 will be allowed into the venue if they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

Warriors officials encouraged event attendees who are 18 or older and at least two weeks removed from their last vaccine dose to utilize the CLEAR Health Pass system to securely store their proof of vaccination.

Event attendees who do not have a digital record of their vaccination as well as attendees ages 12 to 17 will be required to show their physical vaccine card and, if applicable, a government-issued photo identification card.

