Chase Center to drop proof of vaccination, negative test result requirement for entry

Starting next month, event-goers attending San Francisco's Chase Center will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result, Chase Center officials said on Monday.

The newly updated regulations at the Golden State Warriors' home venue will go into effect on April 1 and are in accordance with the San Francisco Department of Public Health's most recent health order.

Earlier this month, SFDPH officials announced it was lifting its proof of vaccination requirement for several indoor businesses, citing declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally, as well as the city's overall high vaccination rate.

Despite the eased restrictions, city officials said individual businesses would still be able to implement their own proof of vaccination requirements if they deemed it necessary.

According to Chase Center officials, although the basketball game and concert venue will drop the vaccination and negative test requirement, all event-goers who are not vaccinated are still required to wear a mask within the Chase Center at all times unless they're actively eating or drinking.

Those who don't comply could be asked to leave the venue.

Chase Center also reminded visitors that the current rules would remain in place through March 31, saying, "Guests attending events prior to April 1 will need to show either proof of vaccine or negative test results."

More information about the updated policies and other ways to stay safe while attending Chase Center events can be found here.

KTVU contributed to this report.