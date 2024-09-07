CHP armed carjacking pursuit ends in crash

The Brief The carjacking suspects crashed into a concrete barrier following a pursuit with CHP One of the suspects is a juvenile



Two armed carjacking suspects, including a minor, were arrested following a pursuit in Oakland.

The California Highway Patrol said that around 3:15 p.m., their officers received an alert from a Flock Safety camera about a gray Honda Civic near Fruitvale Avenue and E. 27th Street. When their officers tried to perform a traffic stop, the driver refused to yield and fled.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 880 northbound before it collided into a concrete barrier near Fifth Street.

The driver suffered "moderate" injuries to his legs while the minor accompanying him complained of pain in his arms and legs, police said.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment and arrested when they were released. The driver was arrested on numerous felony charges; charges the CHP did not name.

The minor was also arrested on an outstanding warrant. It's unclear if he will also face charges relating to the carjacking and pursuit.