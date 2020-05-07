CHP continues to see increase in speeding during stay-at-home order

The California Highway Patrol is still seeing a surge in speeding along highways during the state-wide stay-at-home order.

Last weekend, officers assigned to areas within the CHP-Golden Gate Division, arrested 84 people for driving under the influence and issued 1,572 citations for speeding.

Officials said between Saturday and Sunday alone, they issued 85 tickets to drivers speeding over 100 mph.

The department previously reported that it noticed an 87% increase in citations for speeding over 100 mph since California's COVID-19 stay-at-home order took effect on Mar. 19.

