CHP investigates 2 separate fatal crashes in Santa Rosa

Two separate fatal crashes on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa Monday morning shut down all lanes in the area for more than two hours.

The first crash was reported at 8:19 a.m on eastbound Highway 12, west of Oakmont Drive. Four minutes later, a second, unrelated crash was reported on westbound Highway 12, west of Merced Avenue, according to the Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued a sig alert at 8:54 a.m. The alert was canceled at 11:10 a.m. and all lanes were reopened.

There was no immediate information about the victims or what led to the two crashes.

Bay City News contributed to this story.