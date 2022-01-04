CHP investigating Oakland freeway shooting

California Highway Patrol are investigating an Oakland freeway shooting on Tuesday that has shut down parts of the interstate at the MacArthur Maze.

CHP says at around 4:30 p.m. the shooting took place on westbound I-580 at the connector to westbound I-80. This is one of the many approaches to the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza.

Not many details are available as CHP remains on the scene and is collecting evidence. It is not known if anyone was injured. No suspect information was given.

Officers are diverting traffic as they investigate. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

Advertisement

CHP said they would release more information to their social media pages later in the evening.

