CHP officer struck by suspected DUI driver

A California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a driver suspected of being under the influence while responding to a separate crash in Contra Costa County on Saturday, officials said.

Officers were responding to a crash around 6 a.m. on SR24 eastbound to Interstate 680 when a white Honda Accord struck a CHP car that an officer was in, officials said.

The officer suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital. Officials said the officer is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver, whom authorities didn't identify, also sustained major injuries and was taken to the hospital by CHP. While investigating, authorities found the driver to be under the influence. He was cleared for booking and is also expected to make a full recovery, according to officials.

