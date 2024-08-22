Vigil held for San Jose Community Service Officer killed by drunk driver

A candlelight vigil was held on Thursday night in San Jose to honor the community service officer killed by a drunk driver earlier this month. Long Pham and his partner were hit while directing traffic.

Long Pham, 24, was just getting his career started as a community service officer when he was hit by someone driving under the influence.

As dozens of family, friends and police officers looked on, leaders in the Vietnamese community paid tribute to one of their own. Twenty-four-year-old Long Pham attended schools in San Jose and became a San Jose Police Community Service Officer in 2022. Pham is the first CSO in San Jose to be killed in the line of duty.

"It’s absolutely devastating to the community because we don’t have a lot of police officers who are Vietnamese. When we have a death like this, it affects all of our lives," said Bien Doan, San Jose City Council member, Dist. 7, who helped to organize the vigil.

On August 3, Pham and his partner, CSO Veronica Baer, were directing traffic at Monterey Road and Palm Avenue. San Jose Police say 44-year-old Juan-Huerta Placios plowed into their patrol car, killing Pham and seriously injuring Baer. Placios has been charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence.

"CSO Pham was not just a team member. He was a source of inspiration and wealth. His infectious smile and charisma had a way of brightening even the toughest of days," said Capt. Brian Spears, CSO Supervisor and Support Services Division Commander.

Local leaders, including San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, former Mayor Sam Liccardo and Acting San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph lit incense during the ceremony, honoring Pham’s Buddhist beliefs. As the sun set, people lit candles and had a moment of silence.

"Tonight, we light our candles. Let us all light a flame of hope and resilience," said Doan.

CSO Baer is expected to fully recover. Doan also says he plans to have Pham’s name added to the San Jose Police Officers’ memorial.