CHP pursuit in the East Bay.

article

The California Highway Patrol has been following a gold Lexus with two people inside in the East Bay since around 4 p.m. on Friday, officials say.

What we know:

CHP said hours later, a suspect fled from the vehicle on foot and entered an apartment complex, but officials did not indicate the location of that apartment complex. CHP said another passenger in the vehicle was detained.

CHP said the investigation is ongoing and did not have any other information to provide at this time.

The backstory:

The pursuit began in Contra Costa County on westbound Highway 24 through the Caldecott Tunnel before it ended up in Oakland on Highway 13.

The chase went onto Interstate 580 eastbound to Seminary Avenue, down Foothill Boulevard to 98th Avenue, to southbound Interstate 880 before making its way to Dublin.

Just before 5:30 p.m., the pursuit went back onto westbound I-580 and was seen in the area of Pleasanton.

At around 5:49 p.m., the pursuit made its way back onto northbound I-880 towards Oakland from the Hayward, San Lorenzo area.

Mutual aid

A Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office helicopter, assisting with the pursuit, took over for a CHP helicopter as it needed to refuel.

Just before 6 p.m., the Lexus made its way into San Leandro from I-880.

SkyFOX also had to refuel at around 6:10 p.m. as the pursuit was still in progress.

At 6:25 p.m. we got word the car made its way onto I-680 in Dublin. Just a couple of minutes later it was said to be traveling at 115 mph on northbound I-680.

At 6:38 p.m., the car was seen exiting at Bollinger Canyon in San Ramon.

The vehicle had earlier been seen driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

The last we heard, the chase ended in San Ramon, according to scanner traffic.

We are working to get the latest details and will continue to update this developing news story.