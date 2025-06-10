CHP shares aerial view of pursuit, crash that ended in teacher's death and suspect's arrest

The Golden Gate Division of the California Highway Patrol on Tuesday released video footage as part of a community briefing on the crash, foot pursuit and arrest of a suspect tied to the death of a beloved Oakland teacher last month.

The CHP's critical incident briefing of the May 28 pursuit and crash includes aerial footage from CHP's plane. In the presentation, they said a Flock license plate reader notified them of a felony vehicle associated with an evading case from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

When the story first broke, a CHP officer said they were trying to stop the driver of a stolen car.

The video shows the suspected driver, Eric Scott Hernandez-Garcia, peeling out of a parking lot onto Oakland streets. CHP said they discontinued the pursuit due to Hernandez-Garcia's reckless driving.

Watch the new footage here.

In the presentation, CHP said the suspect approached Fruitvale Avenue at nearly 90 mph during the time he was not being pursed by officers. They said his speeds were near 100 mph on both city streets and on freeways.

When Hernandez-Garcia parked at 5th Street, CHP said they were notified by their plane of the suspect's whereabouts. A ground patrol unit was quickly deployed to his location, but the video shows the suspect driving off and evading officers again.

However, shortly after, the suspect crashes into a minivan at Park Boulevard and 21st Street. This is seen from the vantage point of the plane above, but no graphic content is shown. The occupants of the minivan suffered minor to moderate injuries, CHP said.

After the crash, officers arrived, but CHP said the suspect fled in the car again. CHP said they stopped chasing Hernandez-Garcia and had lost sight of him. The CHP plane was able to follow the suspect.

At East 21st and 12th Avenue, the CHP plane captures the moment the suspect driver loses control, crosses over into the wrong lane of traffic at high speeds and crashes into a tree, a parked car, and a fire hydrant that ultimately kills Marvin Boomer, who was out on a walk with his partner, Nina Woodruff. Boomer's partner suffered injuries. She spoke with KTVU last week.

Arrest captured on video

CHP officer-worn body camera footage shows the foot pursuit in the immediate aftermath of the second crash that killed Boomer. The moments where officers are gaining on Hernandez-Garcia can be seen both from the body-worn camera's vantage point and from the CHP plane from above.

Hernandez-Garcia is seen being tackled from behind and taken down by officers who then handcuff him.

In the time since the suspect's arrest, the suspect's attorney said his client, Hernandez-Garcia, did not steal the vehicle that was being pursued, although it didn't have license plates. The attorney explained his client told him the vehicle belonged to his mother.

Hernandez-Garcia was booked into the Santa Rita Jail on multiple felony charges including vehicular manslaughter, felony hit-and-run and felony evading.

We reported last week that Boomer's family intends to sue CHP and the City of Oakland over this crash in a residential neighborhood that stemmed from the pursuit of a suspect.