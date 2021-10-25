Christmas tree shortage expected due to inflated shipping costs

As Christmas nears, experts are warning there might be shortage on everything from toys to trees.

Supply chain issues and delays at most major ports have caused inflated shipping costs. These factors are expected to cause a shortage in items most shoppers look for every holiday.

The CEO of the National Tree Company, one of the largest artificial tree manufacturers in North America, says the major spike in cargo container prices could end up costing the consumer an extra 25% this year.

"Normally in a given year we pay between $2,000-3,000 for a container. This year we've been paying up to $20,000. Maybe in some instances, even more - $20,000 plus per container. We've had to pass on some of those costs onto the retailer and ultimately the consumer," said CEO Chris Butler.

Beyond the tree shortage, there may be a shortage of items that go under the tree too.

GSC Logistics, at the Port of Oakland, has a hand in getting merchandise from the ship to retailers.

"At the rate we're going, we're not going to see Christmas merchandise arrive in the stores until January," said Scott Taylor, CEO of GSC Logistics.

Port congestion has been going on for more than a year now, say some experts, is the worst it's ever been. Ocean carriers are delaying shipments or skipping them altogether.

Industry experts recommend shopping early this year.