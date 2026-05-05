Cinco de Mayo roots, Bay Area pride

Cinco de Mayo is often mistaken for Mexico’s Independence Day, but it actually commemorates the Battle of Puebla, fought on May 5, 1862.

Against the odds, a small and under-equipped Mexican force defeated a powerful French army, an unlikely victory that became a powerful symbol of resilience.

While the win was initially celebrated in Puebla, the meaning of Cinco de Mayo grew far beyond that moment. Mexican Americans in the United States embraced the day more than 160 years ago as a way to organize, express identity, and build community.

Today, the holiday is widely celebrated across the U.S., where it continues to evolve as both a cultural and historical touchstone.

Across the Bay Area, groups are working to keep those traditions alive for new generations. Among them is Ballet Folklórico El Valle de St. Helena, a nonprofit founded in 2010 by Alicia Sánchez Martínez.

The group is dedicated to preserving Mexican culture through folklórico, dance rooted in history, storytelling, and regional identity. Their performances highlight traditions from states like Oaxaca, Sinaloa, and Jalisco, blending music, movement, and vibrant costume into a living expression of heritage.

Photo by: Alicia Martinez

With dancers ranging from young children to adults, the group creates space for cultural connection at every age. For the youngest performers, it’s often their first introduction to heritage through rhythm and movement. For teens, it can mean something deeper.

Behind the scenes during KTVU Cinco de Mayo performance. Photo by: Sal Castaneda

Dance as Strength in Uncertain Times

In recent years, immigrant communities have faced growing uncertainty. Reports show that immigration enforcement activity near schools has contributed to fear among families. Some parents have kept children home, worried about the risk of detention during everyday routines. Studies have also found increases in student absences in communities affected by enforcement actions.

For many young people, spaces like folklórico groups offer stability, and a way to push back against that fear.

"It’s important to carry the tradition and all the hardships that our ancestors have been through," said dancer Izel Torres.

Izel Torres, youth dancer with Ballet Folklórico El Valle de St. Helena.



Through dance, teens aren’t just learning steps—they’re building confidence, identity, and resilience. The stage becomes a place where culture is celebrated, not questioned.



For younger dancers, the experience is filled with joy and connection.

"I enjoy making people happy, seeing the joy in their faces," said children’s group member Sofía Pacheco.



That sense of pride and happiness is at the heart of folklórico—passing culture forward in a way that feels alive and meaningful.



As Cinco de Mayo continues to be celebrated across the country, groups like Ballet Folklórico El Valle remind communities what the day represents: resilience, history, and cultural pride carried forward.

The group is preparing for several upcoming performances, including a Cinco de Mayo celebration on Friday, May 8, at Carlos Acutis Academy in Santa Rosa.

Photo by: Sal Castaneda



Later this summer, they will host their second annual Guelaguetza St. Helena 2026 on Sunday, August 23—a vibrant Oaxacan festival featuring traditional dance, music, food, and artisan crafts representing the eight regions of Oaxaca.

In every performance, the message remains the same: culture is not just remembered—it’s lived, shared, and danced into the future.