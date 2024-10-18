Clayton neighbor saves homecoming with battery power; neighbors frustrated with PG&E

The neighborhood around Oakwood Circle in Clayton in Contra Costa County is among the areas affected by PG&E’s power shutoff.

The power went out around 9 p.m. on Thursday, but weather conditions since then have been surprisingly calm, leaving some residents frustrated.

"There’s no wind at all," Mike Leischer said on Friday. "It’s tough with no power. We get it's for public safety, but the fact that it's not windy or hot makes it really frustrating."

Throughout the state, 16,000 customers were affected by the planned power shutoff, as PG&E focused in on what they identified as high-risk wildfire areas.

The concern is that power lines and equipment could spark a fire if they come down during strong winds.

"PG&E's job is to supply power," said Dave Lucas, another Clayton resident. "I get it's for public safety, but I feel like we're paying for past transgressions."

There were a few homes on Oakwood Circle in Clayton that were spared from the shutoff.

Tony Dickert, a resident who installed solar panels and batteries a couple of years ago, had power, and began sharing his resources with neighbors.

He provided portable chargers and even offered his house for a neighbor’s high school homecoming prep party.

"They’re having 15 kids and their parents over," Dickert said. "We told them to send the girls over to curl their hair at our house. We have to help each other out."

Meanwhile, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District added extra resources for the weekend as red flag warning conditions are expected through Saturday night or Sunday.