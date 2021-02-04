Cliff House will likely be a restaurant again; thieves steal historic memorabilia

The National Park Service is reversing its decision on the future of the building that was home to the Cliff House.



Park officials on Wednesday said they are now searching for a new tenant, for the landmark building, which will likely be a restaurant once again, possibly by spring.

The park service initially said it wouldn't rent the building to a restaurant because of the current uncertainties of the restaurant industry during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, U.S. Park Police are searching for two thieves who broke into the Cliff House site and stole historic memorabilia.

The theft occurred on Jan. 26 in an overnight burglary, and a surveillance photo of the suspects was released.

Among the stolen items: an old bathing suit, worn at the Sutro baths.