Climate activists in Oakland rally against Chevron, big oil profits

Climate activists rallied outside an Oakland Chevron station – calling for a cap on big oil profits.

They accuse oil companies of taking advantage of Californians by artificially driving up prices at the pump.

"They’ve raked in tens of billions of dollars by simply price gouging and showing Californians they don’t care how much you are going to pay at the pump. They are going to line their pockets," said activist Alex Masci.

Demonstrators waved signs, wrote messages in chalk, and performed street theater to get the attention of passing drivers.

They accuse big oil of being a threat to the economy and the environment.

"The oil industry is driving the cost of living crisis for most Californians right now," said Theo Lequesne with Centers for Biological Diversity.

Activists with "extinction rebellion" dressed in costume, to represent effects of climate change including crop failure, melting glaciers, and drought.

California has some of the highest gas prices in the country. On November 28, AAA had the Golden State with the second-most expensive gas prices after Hawaii, with an average of $5.04 a gallon.

According to Governor Gavin Newsom’s office, the oil industry made $63 billion in profits in just 90 days. Demonstrators are calling on legislators to pass a cap on oil company profits and say Monday’s protests at gas stations across the state were just one way to stand up to big oil greed.

"We deserve a good future and deserve to not be paying the salaries of big oil execs," said Masci.

This protest comes on the eve of a hearing, hosted by the California Energy Commission.

Governor Newsom also called a special session next month to get answers about these record-high gas prices and to consider a profits cap.