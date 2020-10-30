Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues three stranded in marsh near Fremont

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people from a stranded boat in a marsh near Fremont Wednesday night.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew out of San Francisco responded around 7:15 p.m. after being notified by the California Highway Patrol there were people stranded in the marsh.

The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew located the stranded vessel around 8 p.m.

Two adults and one child were stranded in the marsh.

The Coast Guard crew deployed a rescue swimmer, who helped hoist the people into helicopter.

The three people were then taken to San Francisco International Airport.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.