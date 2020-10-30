Expand / Collapse search

Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues three stranded in marsh near Fremont

By Dennis Culver
Published 
Military
Bay City News

Coast Guard rescues 2 adults, child from stranded boat in marsh near Fremont

A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues two adults and a child who were stranded in a marsh near Fremont, California on Oct. 28, 2020. The aircrew transported the three people to San Francisco International Airport with no reported medical concerns. Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon

FREMONT, Calif. - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people from a stranded boat in a marsh near Fremont Wednesday night.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew out of San Francisco responded around 7:15 p.m. after being notified by the California Highway Patrol there were people stranded in the marsh.

The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew located the stranded vessel around 8 p.m.

Two adults and one child were stranded in the marsh.

The Coast Guard crew deployed a rescue swimmer, who helped hoist the people into helicopter.

The three people were then taken to San Francisco International Airport.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.