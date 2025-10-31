Code of conduct violations: Antioch High School football team forfeits game

article

The Antioch High School varsity football team forfeited its Thursday game against Liberty High School after members of the team reportedly violated the school’s code of conduct.

A letter from principal John Jimno issued on Thursday stated that there was an incident that "involves a significant portion of the varsity football team," but that he was legally prohibited from sharing details.

"I understand this decision will be disappointing, particularly for our student-athletes and their families. However, after careful consideration, the leadership team of both Antioch High School and the Antioch Unified School District unanimously determined that this action was necessary. It reflects our commitment to accountability, personal responsibility, and the values we expect all student to uphold."

The backstory:

The letter appears to stem from a now-deleted video which shows a student on the ground in the locker room while other students kick him, pour water on him, and throw football equipment at him.

Principal Jimno’s letter said that the forfeiture of Thursday night’s game is "only the first step in ensuring that our Code of Conduct is upheld."

The Antioch Panthers had won seven of the season’s eight games ahead of Thursday night’s game against the 6-2 Liberty High School Lions from Brentwood. With the Panthers’ forfeit, both teams are now 7-2 overall, and 3-1 in league play.

"Athletics are a valuable and enriching part of the high school experience, but participation is a privilege that must be earned through both academic effort and personal integrity," Jimno’s letter states. "When these standards are not met, the privilege of participation cannot continue. Our student-athletes fully understand the expectations they agreed to uphold, and unfortunately, in this instance, those expectations were not met."



