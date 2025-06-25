Community group combating illegal dumping in Oakland, one trash site at a time

The Brief Urban Compassion Project, founded in 2021, has picked up more than 2,300 tons of trash in Oakland. Oakland Public Works reports responding to nearly 12,000 service requests for illegal dumping since the start of the year.



Illegal dumping continues to be a problem in the city of Oakland, but community members are taking matters into their own hands through a grassroots community group called Urban Compassion Project.

Urban Compassion Project, or UCP, had more than a dozen volunteers cleaning up a neighborhood off San Pablo Avenue in West Oakland on Monday afternoon.

Local perspective:

Eric Li, who lives nearby, said the neighborhood has been littered with trash for weeks.

"We can’t walk down this sidewalk most weeks cause it’s literally packed with trash," he said. "We reported this dumping two weeks ago to the city. We wanted help to get this cleaned up and Urban Compassion Project came here sooner than the city did."

UCP is an entirely volunteer-based community group started by Oakland native Vincent Ray Williams, III, who said he spent more than two decades living on the streets.

"We’ve created something that we’ve given to the community, a way to be involved in a bigger solution instead of just complaining to our local city government," said Williams.

2,300 tons of waste picked up

Since it was established in 2021, founders Williams and Supriya Golas say the non-profit has organized about 3,000 volunteers to clean up more than 2,300 tons of waste.

Golas said clean ups cost anywhere from $1,000 to $8,000 each time, including everything from dumping fees to supplies, twice a week.

"We pay for the entire process end to end, from the accumulation, putting them dump trailers, to disposals," she said. "It’s really cool because you see people from all walks of life cleaning up trash together and there’s no barriers between them."

For volunteers like John Geleynse, who brings a trailer from the South Bay to help out, it can be satisfying and fulfilling.

"There’s so much news and so many issues in the world that are so big and it can be overwhelming," said Geleynse. "And then I look at something like this and think, I can do something about that."

Keeping areas clean

"What’s important is that we actually keep these areas clean," said Golas.

She said about 85% of their cleans stay clean, thanks to their Homeless Ambassador Program, which incentivizes unhoused people by paying them $100 a week to report dumping.

In one recent instance, UCP was able to send the city a video, catching people in the act.

"They ran the plate, they identified who the individual was, and now we’re working with [the city] to hold that person accountable," said Williams.

By the numbers:

Oakland Public Works reports responding to nearly 12,000 service requests for illegal dumping since the start of the year, and more than 24,000 last year. OPW has issued more than 2,300 citations since it began ramping up enforcement with cameras.

Even though UCP organizers said OPW pitches in sometimes to help by offering supplies and resources, they need more collaboration.

"There’s just areas that there’s no enforcement and then the dumping keeps continuing," said Golas.

As for the community in West Oakland, neighbors expressed their gratitude.

"Thank you for helping our community out. I live right down the street and I appreciate it," said one neighbor while driving past the clean up operation.

"We’re all grateful for them to be out here in the middle of the day," said Li.

OPW said it provides services and resources to community partners such as UCP, like allowing them to borrow tools and debris bins.

It also said it has facilitated more than 2,700 clean ups over the past year as part of their Adopt-A-Spot program.

What you can do:

You can report illegal dumping by calling 311.

UCP is always looking for volunteers, more resources, and donations. If you’d like to get involved, you can donate or learn how to volunteer on its website.