Community invited to submit names for new Capitola Jade Street playground

The City of Capitola is seeking out name ideas for the official name of a new, accessible playground at Jade Street Park.

The playground's design will be finalized this summer, and public fundraising efforts will launch later this year. In the meantime, the city wants to hear from the community on what to name the play space, which is meant to be universally accessible to all.

Suggestions will be accepted until August 31, 2023. To ensure a fair and comprehensive selection process, a committee made up of City of Capitola staff, County Park Friends staff and community representatives will review the submissions and choose the top three names. These finalists will then be presented to the City Council for their ultimate decision in the fall.

Local residents with playground name ideas can visit the website where a link to the submission form can be found.