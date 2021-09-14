Community rallies for improvements to aging elementary school in Dublin

School families in Dublin rallied Tuesday night ahead of a school board meeting to fix an aging elementary school. Parents worry the funds to make improvements will be funneled elsewhere.

School board members of Dublin Unified were met with parents with a rallying cry "keep your promises, fix our schools."

"It leaks every winter," said Parent Kristin Speck. "They put a brand new roof off on, millions of dollars, it still leaks every single winter."

Speck, a parent of a fifth grader at Dublin Elementary, took video of the current conditions.

A school that opened in the 19-60s is now leaking, full of dry rot and too small. Families said, it’s deep problems that need more than a band-aid fix.

"In my third grade class, the ceilings were kind of falling pieces were broken," said Nine-Year-Old Luka Abouata.

"Sometimes when it’s a rainy day there could be a leaking roof that could happen anytime," said Seven-Year-Old Colton Jacobson.

In 2019, the school board allocated $33 million from bond measures to improve Dublin Elementary.

Then COVID hit, and there are financial concerns. The district’s student population has grown significantly.

"Between 2010 and 2020 we grew over 90 percent," said Dublin Unified School District Spokesman Chip Dehnert. "If you look to Pleasanton to our south, they grew in the low single digits."

Parents worry the board’s priority is a second high school, Emerald High School anticipated to open in 2023.

School officials heard from parents who argue all kids in the district deserve attention. One middle school needs a gym and another elementary school Murray Elementary isn’t fully built.

Parents at Dublin Elementary anticipate they’ll need $60 million to fully renovate its school. They hope state-matching funds will help.

