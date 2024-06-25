Concord fire damages reptile business, donut shop

A fire in Concord early Tuesday damaged several businesses, including a donut shop and a reptile store.



Video shows smoke coming out of Hoffmann's Reptiles, a donut shop and a hair salon on Concord Boulevard at 3 a.m.

The owner of the pet shop told KTVU that, luckily, no animals were hurt in the fire.

"It turns out that our storage shed caught on fire," Nathaneal Lemons said. "None of the animals in the store were hurt. There's a little property damage, but everything is fine. Some cages were lost."

Fire crews were able to get it completely under control and left the scene just a few hours later.

