Concord Library explores self-service option

Everyone's familiar with self-checkout at the grocery store, self-service at gas stations and ATMs, and now, self-service is entering the picture at the Concord Library.

Library patrons who sign up in advance will be able to enter the library between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sundays, beginning Dec. 1. There will not be any staff on site, but two security guards will be present to ensure that only patrons who have signed up for the service will enter.

The new self-service option will make it possible for people to use the library on Sundays, when the library is normally closed.

Patrols will be able to browse the collection and check out books, return items, pick up holds, connect to Wi-Fi and use the space for studying or reading.

"We know our patrons would like the libraries to be open more and especially on Sundays," said County Librarian Alison McKee in a statement. "We don't have the budget to staff the libraries on Sundays, but this pilot offers an alternative solution that, if successful, could expand to other branches in the future."

To sign up for the service, patrons must have a library card in good standing, possess a valid ID, attend an in-person orientation and sign a user agreement. Approved patrons will scan their library card at the door and use a unique PIN code to enter.

The pilot program will be assessed after six months with an eye to possible expansion.

"We are very excited to have a pilot program on Sundays that rewards our residents with self-service, which goes with our spirit of being in concordance with one another to build a community with trust and cooperation," said Concord Mayor Edi Birsan.

