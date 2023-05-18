Concord man stabs, kills roommate during argument Wednesday

Concord police have arrested a man on suspicion of stabbing his roommate to death Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to a home in a North Concord neighborhood, near Port Chicago Highway, and found a dead 66-year-old man. Police did not specify the exact street where the killing occurred.

The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office said Thursday it hasn't verified the victim's identity.

Police arrested 38-year-old Nicholas Carson, who was still being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on Thursday.

Investigators said the two had an argument, which led to the killing.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact Det. James Nielsen at (925) 603-5817.