Containment grows on wildfires burning across Bay Area
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KTVU) - The Bay Area has been devastated by several major wildfires around the region, from the Santa Cruz mountains to Lake Berryessa.
Cal Fire said many of them were sparked by a "lightning siege" or dry lightning strikes that started on Aug. 15. The fires have become some of the largest in California history.
The wildfires have been blamed for multiple deaths, the destruction of hundreds of homes, and an extended period of unhealthy air in many parts of the Bay Area.
RELATED: See where wildfires are burning in the Bay Area
Thousands of residents who were evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return as fire crews continue to gain ground on the wildfires and containment grows.
MAP - August 20, 2020. The Meyers and Wallbridge fires are burning near the Sonoma County Coast. The LNU Lightning Complex fire is made up of 7 fires in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Lake and Yolo Counties. The SCU Lightning Complex fire is the combination o
Advertisement
Here are the latest details about the size and damage from each blaze:
LNU Lightning Complex
Where: Sonoma, Napa, Solano, and Lake counties
Size: 375,209 acres
Containment: 63%
Injuries: 4 civilians
Fatalities: 3 in Napa County; 2 in Solano County
Structures Destroyed: 1,209
Structures Threatened: 5,378
Structures Damaged: 193
RELATED: Evacuation orders and warnings for Bay Area's major wildfires
CZU Lightning Complex
Where: Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties
Size: 85,218 acres
Containment: 43%
Injuries: 1 civilian
Fatalities: 1 person
Structures Destroyed: 1,312 in total (of that 921 were homes)
Structures Threatened: 6,700 and approximately 35,000 people evacuated
Structures Damaged: 140
SCU Lightning Complex
Where: Portions of Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties
Size: 390,157 acres
Containment: 70 %
Injuries: 2 civilians, 3 first responders
Fatalities: 0 person
Structures Destroyed: 45
Minor structures destroyed: 75
Structures Threatened: 5,065
Structures Damaged: 18
The LNU, CZU, and SCU wildfires have burned a combined 847,226 acres.
Woodward Fire
Where: Marin County
Size: 3,269 acres
Total Personnel on fire: 585
Crews: 14
Engines: 37
Helicopters: 5