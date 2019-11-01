Contra Costa County Fire: PG&E equipment sparked three weekend wildfires in Lafayette, Martinez

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announced Friday that three wildfires that began in the afternoon hours last Sunday in Lafayette and Martinez were caused by PG&E equipment.

The first fire, named the Pleasant Fire - North, began at 1:20 p.m. on Pleasant Hill Road in Lafayette. The cause of the fire was due to PG&E power lines.

The second fire, named the Pleasant Fire - South, began 3 minutes later at 1:23 p.m. on Camino Diablo in Lafayette. The cause of the second fire was also due to PG&E power lines.

The third incident, named the Forest Fire, began at 3:51 p.m. on Forest Way in Martinez. The cause of the fire is listed as PG&E's power lines and PG&E's power transformer.

The Forest Fire incident is the only wildfire that has concluded the investigation stage. Both of the Pleasant Hill wildfires are considered to be in an ongoing investigation status.

A full investigative report is expected to be completed next week, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Advertisement

RELATED: