Contra Costa County supervisors lift hemp moratorium, create ordinance

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday lifted its moratorium on industrial hemp cultivation and created an ordinance that establishes a permitting process and cultivation standards.

The new ordinance says permits may only be issued for cultivation in an agricultural zoning district located within the boundaries of the East Contra Costa Irrigation District, the Byron-Bethany Irrigation District, or the East Contra Costa Groundwater Subbasin, where water levels are stable.

The ordinance will also establish various requirements and standards for indoor and outdoor cultivation. Land use permits will be good for five years and can be renewed if the permit holder complies with regulations and applies while the permit is still in effect. The renewed permit would last until it's revoked.

SEE ALSO: New York lawmakers agree to legalize recreational marijuana

Supervisors rejected arguments from East County residents that hemp cultivation takes more water than other crops on the same land and results in more crime. With the moratorium set to expire on September 30, supervisors recognized the need for county regulation.

The ordinance won't allow cultivation within, or within one mile, of county urban limit lines. The minimum lot size for outdoor cultivation would be 5 acres. Indoor facilities will have to comply with rules regarding other structures. Other conditions of approval will include security plans, shielded lighting, and odor control.

The moratorium was established in November 2020 after people living near a handful of East Contra Costa industrial grow sites complained about odor, lights, and other factors. Supervisors extended the ban twice.

Advertisement

Growing hemp commercially has been legal in Contra Costa County since 2018, when the first five growers were permitted. Hemp has many commercial uses, including food, clothing, medicine, and building materials. Neighbors have said they weren't warned hemp growers were coming to the area and that growers were violating permitting conditions.