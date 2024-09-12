Another illegal gambling den raided in San Francisco

article

Hours after San Francisco police officers raided two illegal gambling dens fronting as legitimate businesses, a home in the city's Ingleside neighborhood is alleged to be conducting similar operations, police say.

On Wednesday, officers raided a home on the 1200 block of Cayuga Avenue over allegations it was operating as an illegal gambling parlor. Occupants were given the opportunity to leave on their own accord, but after multiple announcements to leave the premises, police entered the home and detained several inside.

Upon raiding the residence, police found over $2,700 was found in cash and methamphetamine. Other evidence of alleged illegal gambling included 10 gambling machines and several money dispensers.

SFPD Makes Illegal Gambling Arrests in Ingleside

Three of the detained were officially arrested for violations relating to operating an illegal gambling parlor, narcotics, and outstanding warrants.

It's unclear if the gambling operations are related to Tuesday's Tenderloin gambling den raid.

Tuesday's raid recovered around $12,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, stolen products, a firearm and a replica gun, police said.

Eight men, ranging in ages from 20 to 40, were arrested over the illegal gambling operations.

"Illegal gambling harbors other criminal activities such as prostitution, such as narcotics sales," said SFPD spokeswoman and officer Paulina Henderson over the arrests.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444. Those who suspect an illegal business operation are asked to contact their local police station.