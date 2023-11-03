Coroner identifies Vallejo teen killed in stolen car

The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash early Monday morning near Crockett as a 15-year-old driver from Vallejo.

Giovanni Gomez was identified as the driver of the vehicle that left the roadway near Cummings Skyway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol was alerted at 1:24 a.m. by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office that its deputies were pursuing a stolen blue Kia Optima traveling east on Interstate Highway 80.

CHP units took over the pursuit as the vehicle exited at Cummings Skyway and continued at a high rate of speed.

At 1:27 a.m., the vehicle left the roadway. Officers determined the vehicle overturned in a field and Gomez was ejected and died at the scene.

Gomez was the only occupant of the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information about the events leading up to the crash can contact the CHP's Martinez office at (925) 646-4980 or email contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.