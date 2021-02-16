Coyote attacks child walking with mother in Moraga

article

A child was attacked and bit by a coyote in the East Bay near the locations where DNA linked three attacks to the same coyote in December.

The latest involved a mother and her child walking in Moraga near the intersection of Calle la Montana and Campolindo Drive on Tuesday. Moraga police said a coyote attacked and bit the child without warning at about 8:30 a.m.

The mother was able to get the coyote to disengage and the two ran away, police said.

It’s not yet clear if this coyote is responsible for the other three attacks in the Lamorinda area, which were linked using DNA samples from victims. All three instances were within three miles from the attack on Tuesday, and one was right down the street at Campolindo High School last December.

Also in December, an employee at Diablo Foods grocery store was bit while taking a break. The same coyote bit a two-year-old boy at Moraga Commons Park back in July.

Officials said the coyote was last seen Tuesday running north on Calle la Montana and they are reminding the public that coyotes are wild animals with unpredictable behavior.

"Be aware of your surroundings when outdoors and, if you are followed by a coyote, make loud noises," a press release signed by Jon King with Moraga police read. "If this fails, throw rocks in the animal’s direction. Do not leave small children or pets unattended outside. Special care should be taken at dusk and dawn when coyotes are known to be more active."

