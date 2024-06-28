Cricket mania: SF Unicorns hosts free family event in Fremont

Cricket continues to grow in popularity throughout the country, and the Bay Area is no exception. In fact, San Francisco's professional cricket team is hosting a "Family Day" for all to enjoy in Fremont.

The San Francisco Unicorns is hosting its second family event at Ohlone College from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"Building a fan base is so important…A lot of our fans won't really get to go to the matches. We just wanted to do something for [the fans] with the players here and build that fan base," said SF Unicorns Director of Communications Zayanya de Alwis.

As far as how they got the name the Unicorns – the idea is very Silicon Valley.

"Our two team owners are tech guys," de Alwis said. And "startup culture is very rare [outside of the Bay Area], so that's why we call ourselves the unicorns."

The Family Day will start with a watch party for the Men's Twenty20 World Cup, located in the West Indies, with South Africa and India facing off.

Around 1,500 people attended last year's event, and organizers are expecting a similar number, if not more, people to turn out.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Family Day hosted by the San Francisco Unicorns in 2023.

T20 is a format of cricket, referring to the game's length. T20 is the sport's shortest form, lasting around two hours and 30 minutes per match.

Following the watch party, professional cricket players will teach children the basics of cricket, hopefully inspiring the next generation of cricket players.

Players will also be available for autographs.

The event itself is free, and food and merchandise vendors will also be available for attendees.

The SF Unicorns were first established as a team in 2023, the same year Major League Cricket was created.

There are currently six teams in the MLC, including the Unicorns, the Los Angeles Knight Riders, the Seattle Orcas, the Texas Super Kings, the Washington (D.C.) Freedom, and MI New York.

The Unicorns are comprised of athletes from all over, with both domestic and international players from Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and the West Indies.

The Unicorns recently signed Pat Cummins, the captain of Australia's national team, and he is considered one of the best cricket players worldwide.

ST VINCENT, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES - JUNE 22: Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates after dismissing Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan (not pictured) for his hat trick during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Expand

Batting allrounder Corey Anderson also plays for the U.S. national team, alongside Oracle software engineer and bowler Saurabh Netravalkar, who plays for the Washington Freedom.

Another big name attending the event will be Sunil Gavaskar, the former captain of India's national team, winning two World Cups and is considered a "legend" in the world of cricket, said de Alwis.

02 May 1986, Lord's Cricket Ground - Indian Tourists - Sunil Gavaskar. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)

While there is no U.S. women's team, the team says the interest in the sport for women continues to grow and is established worldwide.

Extending the sport to female players remains one of the Unicorns' goals.

De Alwis hopes that happens soon.

"As someone who grew up here for most of my life and didn't have cricket to play, I had to play softball. But now, seeing young girls, they get to play cricket all the time, which is really great," de Alwis said.