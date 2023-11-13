Dance troupe performs on side of Transamerica Pyramid

A Bay Area dance troupe surprised onlookers with a performance on the side of the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco on Monday.

Members of BANDALOPP, a West Oakland-based group, skillfully rappelled up and down the city's second-tallest building in a gravity-defying display.

Describing itself as an "innovator in vertical performance," BANDALOOP says its ensemble "seamlessly weaves dynamic physicality, intricate choreography and climbing technology to turn the dance floor on its side."

The aerial event was permitted to take place, the city's police department said.

"Do not be alarmed, enjoy the show!" the department said on X.