DA's office investigating fire at Port of Oakland scrap-metal recycling facility

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Monday announced they are investigating a fire earlier this month near the Port of Oakland.

The debris fire at the scrap-metal recycling facility, formerly known as Schnitzer Steel, started on August 9. It took firefighters nearly 12 hours to put out flames at the facility that has been rebranded as Radius Recycling, prompting an air quality advisory for nearby communities.

The D.A.'s office asked anyone with information about the fire, including evidence or leads, to contact their office.

The facility has had a history of fires resulting in environmental violations.