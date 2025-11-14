Deadly Castro Valley road rage suspect released from jail

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office released a suspect originally arrested after what was described as a Castro Valley road rage-inspired homicide from Santa Rita Jail.

The sheriff's office said that Martin David Jr., 37, was released from jail "pending further investigation," adding that the death of 49-year-old Jason Elola remains an "active and ongoing investigation."

The sheriff did not provide any more details.

Elola's family told KTVU that the father of nine was attacked and killed Saturday night outside the Castro Valley BART station. The family had been headed out for ice cream after celebrating one of their son's 18th birthday.

His wife, Gabrielle Elola, said a driver cut them off, and rammed them from behind.

Elola's family said Elola got out of the car, where there was a fight.

When California Highway Patrol officers arrived, they found Elola wounded. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

Son Angel Elola believes his father may have suffered a head injury, though the coroner will determine the official cause of death.