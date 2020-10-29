Expand / Collapse search

Decomposing body discovered in car parked in Oakland neighborhood

Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
article

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police received a call of a dead body in a parked car in Oakland Thursday afternoon. 

Officers responded to the 2200 block of 13th Avenue at East 22nd Street at around 2:30 p.m. 

There, they discovered an adult male inside the car in a state of decomposition. The person was declared dead at the scene. 

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding what happened and the possibility of a homicide. 

The victim's identity is being withheld pending positive identification. 