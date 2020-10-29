Decomposing body discovered in car parked in Oakland neighborhood

article

Police received a call of a dead body in a parked car in Oakland Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of 13th Avenue at East 22nd Street at around 2:30 p.m.

There, they discovered an adult male inside the car in a state of decomposition. The person was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding what happened and the possibility of a homicide.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending positive identification.