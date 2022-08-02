Defendants in 'Baby Brandon' kidnapping case enter plea in court, will not stand trial

The two defendants facing charges in the kidnapping of ‘Baby Brandon’ in San Jose in April pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.

Yesenia Ramirez and Jose Portillo pleaded guilty to all charges after receiving a top offer from the court, despite prosecutors' objections to that offer. The defendants accepted the offer, which could see Ramirez receive up to 14 years in prison. Portillo could get up to five years. They will not stand trial and both will be sentenced Oct. 28.

During previous court proceedings, Santa Clara County prosecutors slapped Ramirez and Portillo with three more counts of attempted kidnapping.

Those alleged crimes occurred before the pair was caught and charged with the April 24 kidnapping of three-month old Brandon Doe.



San Jose police evidence from text messages show the pair had tried to carry out the crime at least three times, starting in March.



In one instance, Portillo went to the child’s home posing as a Child Protective Services worker. But he left when the family didn’t turn the baby over.



"There have been multiple attempts to kidnap Brandon Doe, since the beginning of March. And that they have been planning, coordinating, and attempting to kidnap him since the beginning of March," said Rebekah Wise, Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney.



The pair ultimately did kidnap the child, touching off a near 20-hour search in late April.

The D.A. said Ramirez's plot was to pass the boy off as her own.



The baby was found at a home near Regional Medical Center and returned to his mother. Investigators said Ramirez orchestrated the plan, and Portillo is the person seen in surveillance video, walking off with the infant.

