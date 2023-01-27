Depape in bizarre phone call to KTVU says he should have been 'more prepared'

David DePape called the KTVU newsroom Friday, the same day a superior court judge ordered video of the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi to be released. He told our reporter he had an important message.

He said he attacked Pelosi because people's individual liberties are under attack.

In almost a call to arms, DePape says the, "people killing it have names and addresses, so I got their names and addresses so I could pay them a little visit…have a heart to heart chat about their bad behavior."

In the chilling and bizarre phone call, he apologized for not going further.

"I want to apologize to everyone. I messed up. What I did was really bad. I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them. It's my own fault. No one else is to blame. I should have come better prepared," he says.

DePape previously admitted to interrogators that he planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage. The former Speaker of the House was not home and was in Washington during the attack.

DePape claims he spent time exposing government corruption online, but that he was silenced. He then refers to a website that he had.

Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday she has not seen the video of the attack and is unsure that she wants to.

KTVU is still going through that phone conversation. We will present more from the interview on the 10 o'clock news tonight.

