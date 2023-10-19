Deputy chase of driver ends in major injury wrong-way crash in Orinda

A police chase involving a driver, ended in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Highway 24 in Orinda, resulting in serious injuries.

According to the California Highway Patrol, spokesman Adam Lane said a driver – who was being chased by Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies – was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes at Acalanes Road about 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

That driver crashed head-on with another car going eastbound on Highway 24 between Hidden Valley Road and St. Stephens Drive.

The drivers of both cars suffered major injuries, Lane said.

It's unclear why the deputies were chasing the first car.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office did not immediately return requests for more information.