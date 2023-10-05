Dianne Feinstein honored by President Biden, VP Harris at memorial service

Hundreds of elected officials, friends and family members gathered at San Francisco City Hall Wednesday to honor the life, career and legacy of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

In a recorded audio message, President Joe Biden praised her as a ‘kind and loyal friend.’

"She was always tough, prepared, rigorous, compassionate," said Biden.

She was remembered as a political giant, a force of nature, a trailblazer and a proud daughter of San Francisco.

"She was our mayor, our champion, she was the leader of our band," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. "And I know I speak for all San Franciscans when I say, she will truly be missed."

The speakers included Vice President Kamala Harris reflecting on her 30-year career in the Senate and the many glass ceilings she shattered.

"Dianne, the country has come a long way, and you helped move the ball forward and our nation salutes you," said Harris.

"Often the only woman in a room, she also mentored generations of men and women alike, to imagine a bigger, more hopeful future for themselves, the country, for the world," said Biden. "On this day of remembrance, reflect on the many ways such a pioneer made history."

About 1,500 invited guests attended the private service, including more than 40 members of Congress. Her colleagues reflected on her drive, passion and focus.

"One quality above all stands out in my mind and will forever set Dianne apart: integrity," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). "Dianne Feinstein was a leader of uncommon integrity."

Beyond a lifetime spent serving San Francisco, California, and the country, the speakers on stage shared personal stories of the friend and mentor she was to so many.

"Dianne loved cultivating people and flowers," said Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). "She cultivated relationships, bringing people together, officially, personally and romantically. Dianne was a matchmaker."

Dianne Feinstein had many titles in her life including senator, mayor and supervisor, but one outweighed them all for Eileen Mariano: grandmother.

"To my grandmother: I promise to always work to my long suit, to earn my spurs, to keep going no matter what," said Mariano. "And to never forget my blank pantsuit. Your family loves you, we are so proud of you. We miss you, and you will always, always be my sunshine."