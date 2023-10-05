San Francisco says farewell to late Sen. Dianne Feinstein

The invitation-only memorial service for Sen. Dianne Feinstein was a veritable who's who of politics, both local and national; past and present.

The late senator's final farewell took place right here on the steps of City Hall; her political story coming full circle, celebrating her life where her political career began.

The memorial service for the late Sen. Feinstein drew mourners from near and far. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was among those making their way to California for a final farewell.

"If I had to pick one word that I would associate with her, there are so many good adjectives, but it would be integrity," said Sen. Schumer. "She had that internal gyroscope on what she felt was right and what she felt was wrong, and that gyroscope propelled her to do many great things."

Political allies from the past also came to pay their respects. Retired Sen. Barbara Boxer said while she and Feinstein didn't always see eye to eye on every issue there was a shared bond of doing the best they could for the people of California.

"We worked so closely together to convince our colleagues," said Boxer. "I'm barely five feet. For me, she was a giant, I don't know 5'8". I'd say to her, 'I'll take the short ones, you take the tall ones. We would get it done.'"

California's current delegation members also made their way from Washington D.C. Rep. Zoe Lofgren said the late senator's legacy will be the legislation she passed.

"I think especially about the assault weapons ban that saved so many thousands of lives in our country, her work on the Violence Against Women Act that probably wouldn't have happened at the time it did without her and all of the women whose lives were saved," said Lofgren.

Rep. John Garamendi remembers working alongside the senator to preserve and protect Lake Tahoe.

"She was an extraordinary person and to be able to work with her for 40 years, learning along the way, Tahoe and water issues in California and on and on," said Garamendi. "Just an extraordinary woman."

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier says she was a San Franciscan through and through.

"Look at today, she chose to come back here," said DeSaulnier. "She didn't lie in state in the Capitol, she laid in state here at City Hall."

Feinstein started her political career in City Hall, first as a supervisor and finally as a mayor. She appointed Jim Gonzalez to fill a vacant supervisor seat in 1986.

"As an elected official, a policymaker, what she once said to me was, 'What's the number one quality of an elected leader'," said Gonzalez. "'What do they have to have?' And she goes, ‘One word, courage.’"

Current San Francisco officeholders also remember a national figure who still wanted to know exactly what was happening in her hometown.

"I did have the opportunity to meet with the senator last December and one of the things she asked me, what were some of the key issues here that I needed her assistance with," said San Francisco District Attorney Brook Jenkins. "So we sat for a while and talked about the fentanyl crisis on our streets, and she offered her support, her office's support to do whatever she could to help San Francisco, but nationwide."

As a tribute, the Blue Angels, in town for Fleet Week, flew overhead.

Those attending the memorial said no matter how far the senator went, or how high she rose through the ranks of government, she always followed the details coming out of the city, a San Franciscan always.