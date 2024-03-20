Disoriented bat rehabbed at Hayward nature center, released into the wild

article

A disoriented bat that was under the care of staff at Hayward's Sulphur Creek Nature Center has been released into the wild. The bat was brought to the center by a vigilant member of the public.

Officials from the nature center said the bat became disoriented due to the recent storms. After being examined, the bat displayed no signs of illness or injury. Officials said it just needed time to recuperate.

The California Myotis bat is among North America's smallest bats and is abundant in desert scrub habitats, according to Bat Conservation International.

"After a brief period of monitoring and rehabilitation, the bat was successfully released back into its natural habitat, ready to resume its vital role in the local ecosystem," a news release from Hayward Area Recreation and Park District read.

Sulphur Creek Nature Center, a "hidden gem" tucked in the Hayward Hills, is a wildlife education and rehabilitation facility.

While recuperating at the center, the young bat did not get a name. We spoke with Park District spokesperson Nicole Espinoza-Roa. She said they don't name animals brought to their center unless they are there to stay. The bat was brought to the nature center from a Hayward home's yard on March 7th in a cardboard box. By the 9th, it was released.

Espinoza-Roa said under the center's care, the bat was provided fluids for hydration and given, "a lovely meal of mealworm." Before being released, the bat had to undergo a flight test by the center's animal care team.

Photo courtesy Hayward Area Recreation and Park District.

The bat was either blown from its home or roost from recent high winds or may have become disoriented. Espinoza-Roa said heavy rains can soak the animals, which can affect their echolocation ability. This is the process where animals emit sound waves to echo off of objects for their sense of distance and direction.

"When they get drenched and cold, [they] burn energy faster and it tires them out, affecting their ability to fly far," Espinoza-Roa said. Part of the bat's rehab involved regaining its energy and being provided warmth.

There are 25 bat species in California with 16 species found throughout the Bay Area. The population is considered to be diverse as the mammals play a crucial role in maintaining ecological pest controllers and pollinators, according to the nature center.

"They are common native wildlife to this area and don't pose a threat. They want insects," said Espinoza-Roa. Although like any wildlife, she does not recommend handling them.

Bats reduce mosquito populations and are superb at dispersing seeds. Since bats are nocturnal, one example of symbiosis is how some cacti have flowers that only open up at night, much to the bats' delight.

Espinoza-Roa says the Sulphur Creek Nature Center has a variety of fun animals, including Prince the turkey vulture. The animals are sometimes included in animal educational programming in classrooms. "It's a great place to visit for little ones," she said.

The center continues to accept native wildlife patients during regular park hours, which are Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday & Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.