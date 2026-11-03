San Francisco District 11: Live 2026 election results

The Brief The two contenders for the District 11 seat are current San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan and State Sen. Scott Wiener, both Democrats. The elected candidate will replace Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who's served in Congress since 1987. Polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday



Election Day is in full swing across California and the U.S. with voters casting ballots in key races, including U.S. House District 11, currently represented by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who's served in Congress since 1987.

Chan vs. Wiener

The backstory:

Pelosi announced her intent to retire last November.

The two contenders for the District 11 seat are current San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan and State Sen. Scott Wiener, both Democrats.

Ballot drop-off boxes opened Oct. 5 around the state, and will remain open through 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Ballots can also be returned by mail or to a county election office. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3. Reminder: if you're mailing your ballot on Election Day, state officials recommend having a postal worker manually postmark your ballot at the post office.

For Californians who prefer voting in-person on Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find your local polling place, click here.

Track live election results for District 11 below.

District 11 election results

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