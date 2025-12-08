Dive teams search Lake Merritt for gun possibly used in Condor Club manager shooting

article

An investigation into the killing of a Santa Rosa man led detectives to Oakland this week, where officers searched Lake Merritt for a gun they believe may have been used in the shooting, police said.

Santa Rosa police said they are working with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office after receiving information that a firearm connected to the October killing of Mark Calcagni may have been dumped in the lake.

Calcagni, 60, the manager of San Francisco’s Condor Club, was shot and killed at his Santa Rosa home.

"We received information potentially that evidence, a firearm, was located in the lake," Sgt. Brandon Matthies said. "They are utilizing their dive team and search-and-rescue teams to search the bottom of the lake searching for evidence relating to our homicide."

Police have not said whether the search turned up a weapon.

Two of Calcagni’s former employees were arrested later in October and charged in connection with the shooting.

The East Bay Times reported that Asia Lozano Morton, 25, of Dublin, is accused of helping her boyfriend in the Oct. 3 killing. She was initially charged with accessory after the fact and pleaded not guilty in late October.

Last week, Morton changed her plea to no contest, waiving her right to a jury trial.

Her boyfriend, Richard Lund, 43, also of Dublin, is accused of carrying out the shooting and has pleaded not guilty to murder and illegal gun possession. Both had worked at the Condor Club before Calcagni dismissed them.

Calcagni managed several adult entertainment venues, including the Condor Club, known as the first topless bar in the United States