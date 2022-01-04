Dixie Fire sparked after tree collided into PG&E lines, Cal Fire determines

State investigators concluded that power lines owned by Pacific Gas & Electric played a significant role in sparking the monstrous Dixie Fire.

According to the Cal Fire, the state's fire protection agency, the Dixie Fire ignited after a tree made contact with PG&E electrical distribution lines.

The sprawling blaze raced through five counties, Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta, and Tehama, burning 963,309 acres in Northern California.

The Dixie Fire broke records by becoming the largest single wildfire in state history. The fire started on July 13 and was finally contained on Oct. 25, according to Cal Fire .

More than 1,300 structures were destroyed as crews fought to contain the flames, investigators said.

