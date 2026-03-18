Labor icon Dolores Huerta confirms César Chávez sex allegations, says he impregnated her twice

The Brief Labor leader Dolores Huerta said the late Latino civil rights activist Cesar Chavez sexually manipulated her, and forced her to have sex. She said she had two children with him. She said she won't stay silent any longer.



Dolores Huerta, one of the country's most influential labor activists, responded on Wednesday to the explosive allegations against Latino civil rights activist Cesar Chavez, saying he forced her into two sex encounters and that he impregnated her twice.

"I have kept this secret long enough," she said. "My silence ends here."

New York Times investigation into Cesar Chavez

Her statement followed shortly after the New York Times published an article saying Huerta and at least two others were sexually assaulted by the late Chavez – the nation's most revered Latino labor activist who co-founded the United Farm Workers – who died in 1993 at the age of 66.

Since he is dead, it's impossible to hear what he has to say.

Two sexual encounters

American labour leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta points to a photograph of her, Cesar Chavez and Fred Ross in Bakersfield, California on January 31, 2017 (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

For years, Huerta has been Chavez's most public and prominent ally. She told the Times Chavez drove her to a grape field in Delano, Calif., in 1966, when he was 36 years old, and raped her. She even had two children from him. She hasn't spoken publicly until now. In 2002, she founded the Dolores Huerta Foundation in Bakersfield, Calif.

"I am nearly 96 years old, and for the last 60 years have kept a secret because I believed that exposing the truth would hurt the farmworker movement I have spent my entire life fighting for," her statement said.

She said she has always "encouraged people to always use their voice."

No longer stay silent

Dolores Huerta attends the WIF 2025 Honors at The Beverly Hilton on November 06, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

And now, following the New York Times’ multi-year investigation into Chavez's sexual misconduct, she said: "I can no longer stay silent and must share my own experiences."

She described as a young mother in the 1960s, she experienced two separate sexual encounters with Chavez.

"The first time I was manipulated and pressured into having sex with him, and I didn’t feel I could say no because he was someone that I admired, my boss and the leader of the movement I had already devoted years of my life to," she wrote.

The second time, she said she was "forced, against my will, and in an environment where I felt trapped," referring to the time in the grape field.

Huerta said she had experienced abuse and sexual violence before, and she convinced herself these were incidents that I had to endure alone and in secret.

Two children with Chavez

Ethel Kennedy joins in prayer for Cesar Chavez outside the Monterey County Jail. Chavez, United Farm Workers Union leader, is in jail for violating a court injunction prohibiting the lettuce boycott. At left is Dolores Huerta, UFWOC vice president; L Expand

Big picture view:

Both sexual encounters with Chavez led to pregnancies, Huerta said.

"I chose to keep my pregnancies secret and, after the children were born, I arranged for them to be raised by other families that could give them stable lives," she wrote.

Over the years, she said she began developing a deep relationship with these children, who are now close to her other children.

But even then, no one knew the full truth about how they were conceived until just a few weeks ago, she said.

"I carried this secret for as long as I did because building the movement and securing farmworker rights was my life’s work," Huerta explained.

The formation of a union was the only vehicle to accomplish and secure those rights, and she said she wasn’t going to let Chavez "or anyone else get in the way."

"I channeled everything I had into advocating on behalf of millions of farmworkers and others who were suffering and deserved equal rights," she said.

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Huerta said she is a survivor

Huerta said that she never identified herself as a victim.

"I now understand that I am a survivor — of violence, of sexual abuse, of domineering men who saw me, and other women, as property, or things to control," she said.

Huerta said she also now realizes that because of the New York Times investigation, there are other women who also suffered a similar fate. The Times' investigation states several of Chavez's victims were girls and teens.

"The knowledge that he hurt young girls sickens me," Huerta wrote. "My heart aches for everyone who suffered alone and in silence for years. There are no words strong enough to condemn those deplorable actions that he did. Cesar’s actions do not reflect the values of our community and our movement."

Canceling Cesar Chavez Day

What you can do:

Delores Huerta at United Farm Workers Headquarters at La Paz, near Keene and Tehachpi. Photo taken on June 14, 1999. Artist unknown. (Photo by Annie Wells/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Expand

Despite what Chavez is accused of, Huerta believes that his actions don't diminish the permanent improvements achieved for farmworkers with the help of thousands of people.

She also directed sexual assault survivors to her foundation for support.

Even before the New York Times story broke, organizations on Tuesday began to get wind of it. The Cesar Chavez Foundation issued a statement saying how troubled they were.

And the UFW said their organization wouldn't participate in any Cesar Chavez Day activities.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.