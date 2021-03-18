Dorothy King, owner of Everett and Jones BBQ, dies

article

She was known as The Queen of ‘Q’; East Bay kitchen matriarch, Dorothy King, owner of Everett and Jones BBQ has died.

King passed away peacefully on Wednesday, surrounded by her family, a spokesperson said. Details on the cause of death and of King’s age were not disclosed.

The restaurant's Jack London Square location was closed Thursday due to her passing. The local-owned franchise has two Oakland locations and one in Hayward.

King comes from a lineage of barbecue royalty. Her mother, Dorothy Everett, founded the East Bay staple that has hosted elected officials, celebrities and professional athletes over the years. Everett and Jones has famously been "Smokin’ in Oakland since 1973."

A who’s who list of politicians, celebrities and athletes have dined and held events at the restaurant including; Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Steph and Ayesha Curry, Marshawn Lynch, Berry Gordy, and Tyra Banks.

Advertisement

King was active in her community and was known for hiring the homeless and formerly incarcerated individuals. She was able to open a home for women and children with Dignity Housing West in West Oakland. She also advocated for homeless women and their families and was instrumental in getting Housing and Urban Development to open vacant properties for them to use.

Word of King’s passing spread fast on social media as tributes poured in, including from entertainer and activist, Donald Lacy Jr.

"I say that Oakland lost a champion because she stood for so many people throughout our city: the homeless, the hungry, and anyone who needed help. She had a spirit of doing things," Lacy Jr. said. "When my daughter was killed Dorothy was there for me and my family." He said he considered King one of his "sheros."

King is survived by her husband, four daughters, two sons, two son-in laws, grandchildren, her siblings, many other family members and her beloved Yorkshire Terrier, "Saucey."