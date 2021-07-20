Driver OK after vehicle goes into pool at San Jose complex

article

San Jose firefighters on Tuesday responded to an apartment complex where a vehicle went into a pool.

The San Jose Fire Department tweeted that the incident happened around 1:29 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fruitdale Avenue.

Firefighters at the scene assessed the driver, who was visibly shaken from the ordeal but didn't sustain any injuries.

Fire officials said there was no one in the pool at the time of the incident.

