Driver releases statement from hospital after deadly San Francisco bus stop crash

A 78-year-old woman accused of killing three family members waiting at a San Francisco bus stop over the weekend has shared her first statement.

The driver, Mary Fong Lau, is facing three charges of vehicular manslaughter along with driving the wrong way, reckless driving and driving at an unsafe speed.

The San Francisco Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed the identities of the victims who died in the crash to KTVU. The father, 40-year-old Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, and his one-year-old son, Joaquin Ramos Pinto de Oliveira, both died at the scene of the crash. The children's mother, 38-year-old Matilde Moncada Ramos Pinto later died at the hospital.

The family's 6-month-old baby named Caue was left fighting for his life after Lau's Mercedes SUV jumped the curb and crashed into the family. Caue was in critical condition as of Monday.

Fong Lau's attorney, Sam Geller, shared the following statement with KTVU:

"Ms. Lau and her family join the community in mourning the tragic loss of life that occurred in West Portal over the weekend. We express our gratitude to the San Francisco Police Department, the San Francisco Fire Department, and all of the other first responders that responded to the scene, and to the San Francisco District Attorneys Office for undertaking a diligent and thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to this tragic accident. Ms. Lau has been fully cooperating with investigators and will continue to do so. While it’s understandable to seek more information regarding the causes of this devastating accident, Ms. Lau and her family respectfully request privacy during this difficult time as investigators continue to gather relevant information." - Sam Geller, Attorney for Mary Fong Lau

Fong Lau was also taken to the hospital after the crash, which is where she remained Tuesday afternoon. Fong Lau's attorney says that she could be released as early as Tuesday evening, but he is unsure if she will be free to go home or will be taken into police custody.