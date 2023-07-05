Drivers can expect smoother roads in San Francisco after city secures $77M for repair work

Drivers can look forward to smoother roads in San Francisco after the city pledged to resurface 500 blocks over the next year.

Many drivers seem to have a personal account of the city's worst roads.

Raymond Mabra shared his experience, saying, "My axle on my car I had to get it fixed." He added, "One time I was driving, and one wheel went into the (pothole)and came back out, and I noticed that my car wasn't right."

Now, San Francisco has secured over $77 million to sustain a 10-year program that has already enhanced road conditions on 60% of the city's streets.

A recent evaluation of pavement conditions in San Francisco indicates that roads have improved over the past decade, with two-thirds now considered good or excellent.

"We need to go back and finish the other 40%," said Beth Rubenstein from San Francisco's Department of Public Works. "We're really excited we just got this state and city funding to continue this program. We plan on doing 500 blocks this year."

The project's objective is to replace the entire road surface rather than merely addressing potholes with spot repairs. The Department of Public Works explains that replacing the road surface is a preventive measure to avoid future potholes.

"When we have a strong street surface we don't get potholes, said Rubenstein. "'Cause potholes happen when water gets under the surface. So if you have a new clean surface you won't get a pothole."

Drivers are delighted to hear that smoother roads are on the horizon.

Stefan Smith said, "Well I see these guys are working. So, I mean, that's definitely a good sign."

The city will consider various factors in prioritizing road resurfacing, including public transit and bike corridors, as well as ensuring equitable distribution of road improvements throughout the city.