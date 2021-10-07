Drone photographer captures ‘Skittles rainbow of color’ in Utah

Drones have the ability to capture incredible, picturesque photography — and footage taken by a Utah-based drone operator earlier this month is no exception.

A drone captured a spectacular palette of fall colors in the landscape around the Snowbasin Resort in Huntsville on Oct. 2.

The footage was taken by drone photographer Scott T. Taylor, who wrote that it looked like a "Skittles rainbow of color" in a recent Twitter post.

"When I first got in the air with my drone, I couldn't believe how colorful it was," Taylor told FOX Television Stations. "I mean you can see some from the ground. But to get the full spectrum you've gotta see it from the air."

While Taylor says his photography is only a hobby, he said he has been flying drones for about six years now, trying to get shots "that you normally can’t see from the ground."

"This year seems a lot more vibrant than in the past. Not sure why, but the colors are amazing everywhere you go," Taylor continued.

Snowbasin Resort is a ski resort located 33 miles northeast of Salt Lake City. The resort recently announced significant enhancements and upgrades to the resort and guest experience, starting with the construction of new lifts and a parking expansion for the upcoming season.

But this isn’t the first time incredible footage has been captured from a drone.

Earlier this week, spectacular drone footage of North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains showed the region’s vibrantly colored first autumn leaves.

The video was shared by Billy Bowling, who commented on the changing foliage on Grandfather Mountain — one of the major peaks of the Appalachian Mountains’ Blue Ridge — writing, "It’s like autumn snapped her fingers."

The video was taken just before sunset on Sept. 29.

Oct. 1 through Oct. 10 was forecast to be the peak viewing time for fall foliage on Grandfather Mountain.

Also, earlier this month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Saildrone Inc. released the first-ever video footage from inside a major hurricane using an unscrewed surface vehicle, which is a floating drone.

"Saildrone is going where no research vessel has ever ventured, sailing right into the eye of the hurricane, gathering data that will transform our understanding of these powerful storms," said Richard Jenkins, Saildrone founder and CEO. "After conquering the Arctic and Southern Ocean, hurricanes were the last frontier for Saildrone survivability. We are proud to have engineered a vehicle capable of operating in the most extreme weather conditions on earth."