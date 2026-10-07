Dublin: Late Taliban comment flares tensions in CA District 14 debate

The Brief Candidates Aisha Wahab and Melissa Hernandez faced off in their only head-to-head debate ahead of the upcoming election. The debate covered pressing local issues, including data center development and high housing costs in the Bay Area. Tensions escalated during closing statements when Hernandez made accusations regarding Wahab, drawing a strong rebuttal.



Tensions ran high on stage during the only head-to-head debate between the candidates competing for California’s 14th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Wahab and Hernandez face off

Next month, voters will see U.S. Representative Aisha Wahab and BART Director Melissa Hernandez face off on the ballot for the fourth time this year. Wahab earned the most votes in previous elections, but Hernandez remained close behind in August.

During the debate, candidates answered questions on stage with no notes and were given two-minute rebuttals. Both candidates addressed issues impacting Bay Area residents, ranging from data centers to high housing costs.

"When it comes to data centers, I know it’s really important, some communities say that they want one," Hernandez said. "It should be at the local jurisdiction if they want them or not."

Wahab pushed back on restricting development at the local level. "When we’re talking about moratoriums, I think that’s the wrong move," Wahab said. "And the reason for that is because you can’t stop technology."

What do voters want?

What they're saying:

Voters in attendance expressed a desire for effective representation in Washington.

"I’m an independent and I just want money out of politics," voter Paul Lance said.

Another attendee, student Geneva Winston, emphasized the need for an advocate in Congress. "Somebody who’s willing to fight for our district and making sure we have everything we need is somebody we need to have in Congress, and that’s somebody I see in Aisha Wahab," Winston said.

The Taliban comment

The debate hit peak intensity during closing statements when Hernandez made direct personal remarks against her opponent.

"I’m an honest person in terms of not having communications with the Taliban like my opponent," Hernandez said, as the microphone cut off during her closing statement.

When asked to clarify her statement after the debate, Hernandez pointed to past remarks. "Folks should do some research," Hernandez said. "She [Wahab] said there should be diplomatic conversations with the Taliban. That was brought to my attention, so I wanted to make sure that folks knew that."

In an August interview with Democracy Now, Wahab stated that the U.S. should engage in diplomatic relations with the Taliban for the sake of human rights.

Wahab, who is the first Afghan American woman elected to Congress, responded after the debate by calling the comments unfounded and discriminatory.

"It’s disappointing," Wahab said. "This district is disgusted in seeing these types of hate. We are an incredibly diverse district, we come from all walks of life. I want to prioritize human beings regardless of ethnic origin."

Mail-in ballots are already heading to voters across the Tri-Valley area ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.